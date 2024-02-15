Social media
Qatar partners with Morocco for 2024 Year of Culture

The previously announced Design Doha biennial will include collaborations with Moroccan designers as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture

February 15, 2024
Years of Culture, which spearheads long-term cultural exchanges between Qatar and other nations, named Morocco as its 2024 partner.
A full lineup of more than 80 events is set to unfold across Qatar and Morocco throughout the year, Qatar Museums said in a statement.
Qatar and Morocco first launched diplomatic ties in 1972 and have since successfully collaborated in a wide range of sectors including security, judiciary and tourism leading to shared economic growth. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 also showcased the robust diplomatic rapport between the two nations.
Years of Culture chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said: “Our partnership in 2024 with the Kingdom of Morocco will be the first Year of Culture that Qatar celebrates one-on-one with a North African country, bringing together two nations that share profound ties. The initiative will give the people of our countries dozens of exciting opportunities to learn deeply about one another and forge new connections, with a special emphasis this time on cultural heritage and its continuing influence on contemporary life. We look forward to a vibrant and wide-ranging programme that will resonate far into the future for both the Qatari and Moroccan communities.”
Adel El Fakir, Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture general commissioner, said: “Qatar-Morocco 2024 is a unique event that reinforces the privileged relations between our two countries. It is also an exceptional opportunity to introduce to Qatar and to the whole world the rich cultural heritage of Morocco in all its diversity and its particularities which make our country a unique secular country, anchored in its roots, and at the same time open to the world.”
Sheikha Al Mayassa launched Years of Culture in 2012. Programming includes art exhibitions, cultural festivals, educational partnerships and exchanges, organised in collaboration with local and international participants.
Many of the initiative’s long-running programmes will return for Qatar-Morocco 2024. The Photography Journey, the longest-running Years of Culture exchange, will see photographers from Qatar and Morocco explore each other's landscapes, capturing their perspectives on cultural diversity through their lenses. In addition, shared traditions of arts and craftsmanship will be explored through artisan residencies and public workshops in both countries. Major exhibitions, culinary experiences and sporting events will also take place throughout the year.
The previously announced Design Doha biennial will include collaborations with Moroccan designers as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. The biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the Mena region is a new platform for practitioners from across the Arab world, helping to build professional pathways and to engage with acclaimed design professionals from around the world.
