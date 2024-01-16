Social media
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Qatar International Islamic Bank appoints leading global banks for potential investor meetings in London

Qatar’s prominent Islamic bank has appointed Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinator

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 16, 2024
QATARISLAMIC FINANCE
QIIB, rated A2 by Moody’s (stable) and A- by Fitch (positive), has appointed leading global banks to arrange meetings with potential fixed income investor meetings in London Tuesday besides global investor calls, prior to the Islamic bank’s proposed dollar-denominated sukuk.
Qatar’s prominent Islamic bank has appointed Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinator, along with Al Rayan Investment (Masraf Al Rayan Group), Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital and QNB Capital as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a global investor call as well as virtual calls and physical fixed income investor meetings in London.
QIIB said: “A dollar-denominated Regulation S only 5-year benchmark fixed rate senior unsecured Sustainable Certificates, expected to be rated A- by Fitch will follow under our $2bn Trust Certificate programme subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.”
Sustainable Fitch, which offers a comprehensive range of ESG ratings products at both an entity and instrument level for all asset classes globally, issued a second party opinion on QIIB’s Sustainable Finance Framework.
Standard Chartered Bank acted as sole sustainability structurer.
CONFLICT

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 24,285

IRAQ

Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran after missile strikes: ministry

ECONOMY

Bahrain participates in World Economic Forum

AVIATION

Hamad International Airport, Qatar welcomes DHL’s new flight

TECHNOLOGY

Qatar to digitise 90% of citizen services by 2030

ECONOMY

Qatar's Shura Council discusses benefiting from pensioners in labour market

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets fall on hawkish interest rate commentary

EQUITIES

Foreign funds’ buying interests lift Qatar Stock Exchange 24 points

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

TRANSPORT

Al Arabia’s UAE unit bags $142mln advertising contract from Dubai's RTA

ENERGY

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

