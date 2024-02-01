Qatar hosted the 57th meeting of the Technical Council of the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) held in Doha under the chairmanship of Chairperson of the Qatar General Authority for Standardization and Metrology Eng Mohamed bin Saud Mohamed al-Musallam.

The meeting, which was held from Jan 30-31, was attended by chairpersons and representatives of the national standardisation bodies of the GCC states.

During the meeting, several important topics were discussed, including the review of several memorandums of the GSO regarding standards and specifications, including a memorandum on Gulf standard specifications and technical regulations, their projects, as well as a memorandum on the outputs of the Gulf technical committees for standards and working groups. Additionally, discussions covered a memorandum on metrology activities and strategic activities for standards and specifications.

Regarding conformity assessment, the meeting discussed a memorandum on the outputs of the GCC conformity verification committee, expanding the application of the Gulf technical regulation for low-voltage electrical devices and equipment, and the outputs of the technical workshop for developing procedures for the approval of Gulf vehicle conformity certificates. Discussions also included memorandums on the outputs of the Gulf laboratory committee and the adoption of an updated guide for the Gulf conformity assessment committee's work.



Finally, the meeting discussed a memorandum from the GSO's presidency regarding the unified financial system for standardisation services in the field of institutional services, in addition to a memorandum on the updates of the strategic plan of the GSO and the GCC Accreditation Centre (GAC).

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).