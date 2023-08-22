Qatar Amiri Air Forces, represented by Rafale squadron has conducted a joint exercise with the PEGASE 23 mission of the French Air and Space Force, taking off from Dukhan Air Base.



In the exercise that took place over two days, Rafale squadron of Qatar Amiri Air Forces, and two Rafale, one MRTT and one A400M aircraft of the French Air and Space Force participated.



Qatar's acquisition of a Rafale fleet is a key element in the country's aeronautics operational cooperation, a release by the Ministry of Defence said. Both countries carry out regular joint operational activities on land and at sea, as part of trainings in France and Qatar. The French Air and Space Force and the Qatar Emiri Air Forces regularly carry out operational trainings, especially air-to-air refueling and joint exercises such as Gulf Falcon, Eagle Resolve and AJ Koot, the release added.



Qatar is a strategic partner for France in the Gulf, an operational support hub and a gateway to the Indo-Pacific. France and Qatar benefit from a thorough legal framework, among which a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) and Security Cooperation Agreement, both effective since 2023.



