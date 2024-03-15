Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Credit Bureau, Man...
ECONOMY

Qatar Credit Bureau, Manateq sign membership agreement

The agreement was formally signed by HE CEO of the Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani and Acting CEO of Manateq Engineer Mohammed Lutfalla Al Emadi

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 15, 2024
QATARECONOMY
The Qatar Credit Bureau and the Economic Zones Company - Manateq have inked a membership agreement aimed at facilitating the exchange of credit data and information.
The agreement was formally signed by HE CEO of the Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani and Acting CEO of Manateq Engineer Mohammed Lutfalla Al Emadi.
This strategic collaboration aligns seamlessly with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030, which emphasizes the implementation of regulatory frameworks to streamline research and development activities, thereby creating an enhanced working environment. Moreover, it fosters greater cooperation and information sharing among relevant stakeholders.
The primary objective of this collaboration is to advance electronic processes in accordance with Qatar Vision 2030. By establishing electronic connectivity between the parties and leveraging the credit reports provided by the Bureau, sound credit decisions can be made, risks can be mitigated, and positive impacts on the Qatari economy will be realized.
The signing of this membership agreement underscores the commitment of the Qatar Credit Bureau to strengthening partnerships with various entities within the country, thereby promoting seamless integration across diverse electronic systems.
Emphasizing the significance of this partnership, HE CEO of the Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani, highlighted that the inclusion of Manateq as a member of the Bureau marks a strategic move towards enriching and broadening the Bureau's database.
In parallel, Acting CEO of Manateq Engineer Mohamed Lutfalla Al Emadi, affirmed that Manateq is dedicated to providing a world-class business environment through the operation of industrial zones and logistics parks, aiming to enhance economic diversification of in the country.
He further stressed that collaboration with the Qatar Credit Bureau will enhance our capacity to make informed and effective credit decisions, thereby making a positive contribution to national economic growth and the business landscape of Qatar. This electronic integration and the development of financial services underscore our dedication to realizing Qatar's National Vision 2030.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CYBERSECURITY

National Bank of Kuwait urges regular review of account activity for unauthorized or suspicious transactions

National Bank of Kuwait urges regular review of account activity for unauthorized or suspicious transactions
National Bank of Kuwait urges regular review of account activity for unauthorized or suspicious transactions
TRUCE

Hamas issues ceasefire proposal detailing exchange of hostages, prisoners

Hamas issues ceasefire proposal detailing exchange of hostages, prisoners
Hamas issues ceasefire proposal detailing exchange of hostages, prisoners
ECONOMY

Bahrain secures high regional, global rankings in 2023, says report

Bahrain secures high regional, global rankings in 2023, says report
Bahrain secures high regional, global rankings in 2023, says report
WEATHER

UAE: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; chance of rainfall tonight

UAE: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; chance of rainfall tonight
UAE: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; chance of rainfall tonight
LEISURE

7 things to do this weekend in the UAE

7 things to do this weekend in the UAE
7 things to do this weekend in the UAE
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activities accounted for 50% of GDP in 2023

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activities accounted for 50% of GDP in 2023
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activities accounted for 50% of GDP in 2023
OIL AND GAS

Qatar raises May term price for al-Shaheen crude - sources

Qatar raises May term price for al-Shaheen crude - sources
Qatar raises May term price for al-Shaheen crude - sources
FOOD

Saudi ministry advocates sustainable meat consumption practices

Saudi ministry advocates sustainable meat consumption practices
Saudi ministry advocates sustainable meat consumption practices
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE’s Egyptians hurried to transfer money home following pound’s post-float fall

2.

Dubai real estate market expected to cool amid global economic headwinds: S&P

3.

3 possible scenarios for Egypt’s inflation rates after devaluation - Oxford Economics Africa

4.

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate Capital partners with JPMorgan to launch first UAE Bond ETF

5.

Dubai Parkin sets final IPO price; to raise $429mln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Chamber hosts workshop on international standards of social responsibility

2

Qatar Living signs MoU with USQBC

3

'NHRC plays key role in improving workers' conditions in Qatar'

4

Shura Council discusses panel’s report on high costs of living, inflation in Qatar

5

Qatar: Non-energy sector growth accelerates in Feb

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again

VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again
VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Abu Dhabi’s Alef Education selects banks for planned IPO – report

Abu Dhabi’s Alef Education selects banks for planned IPO – report
Abu Dhabi’s Alef Education selects banks for planned IPO – report
EMPLOYMENT

DIFC implements new changes to Employment Law

FOOD

Dubai ruler issues decree to form UAE Food Bank’s new Board of Trustees

ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activities accounted for 50% of GDP in 2023

LATEST NEWS
1

MBZUAI launches 5 new 'first-of-its-kind' specialised language and multimodal models

2

India's Election Commission to announce dates for general elections on March 16

3

ASEAN Committee holds first meeting in Abu Dhabi

4

UAE: How diabetes, hypertension are causing kidney disease among residents

5

Thai tourist hotspot Chiang Mai tops world's most polluted cities

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds