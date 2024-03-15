Qatar Credit Bureau, Manateq sign membership agreement

The Qatar Credit Bureau and the Economic Zones Company - Manateq have inked a membership agreement aimed at facilitating the exchange of credit data and information.The agreement was formally signed by HE CEO of the Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani and Acting CEO of Manateq Engineer Mohammed Lutfalla Al Emadi.This strategic collaboration aligns seamlessly with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030, which emphasizes the implementation of regulatory frameworks to streamline research and development activities, thereby creating an enhanced working environment. Moreover, it fosters greater cooperation and information sharing among relevant stakeholders.The primary objective of this collaboration is to advance electronic processes in accordance with Qatar Vision 2030. By establishing electronic connectivity between the parties and leveraging the credit reports provided by the Bureau, sound credit decisions can be made, risks can be mitigated, and positive impacts on the Qatari economy will be realized.The signing of this membership agreement underscores the commitment of the Qatar Credit Bureau to strengthening partnerships with various entities within the country, thereby promoting seamless integration across diverse electronic systems.Emphasizing the significance of this partnership, HE CEO of the Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani, highlighted that the inclusion of Manateq as a member of the Bureau marks a strategic move towards enriching and broadening the Bureau's database.In parallel, Acting CEO of Manateq Engineer Mohamed Lutfalla Al Emadi, affirmed that Manateq is dedicated to providing a world-class business environment through the operation of industrial zones and logistics parks, aiming to enhance economic diversification of in the country.He further stressed that collaboration with the Qatar Credit Bureau will enhance our capacity to make informed and effective credit decisions, thereby making a positive contribution to national economic growth and the business landscape of Qatar. This electronic integration and the development of financial services underscore our dedication to realizing Qatar's National Vision 2030.