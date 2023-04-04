Social media
Qatar Chamber reiterates role in enhancing PPP, economic growth

The chamber's general manager, Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, made the statement in the latest issue of Al Moltaqa, citing a joint meeting with different ministries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 4, 2023
QATARECONOMY
Qatar Chamber will regularly host joint meetings with different stakeholders and major players in the private and public sectors to enhance partnerships aimed at promoting the economic growth strategy of the State, an official has said.
The chamber’s general manager, Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, made the statement in the latest issue of Al Moltaqa, citing a joint meeting with different ministries, which studied concerns raised by businessmen in the country and the necessary solutions to these challenges.
Al-Sharqi said the joint meeting hosted by Qatar Chamber between different officials from the Ministry of Interior (MoI), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Ministry of Labour (MoL), and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) “represented an essential forum to discuss various issues and obstacles facing the private sector and the appropriate solutions.”
The meeting has put emphasis on the “real cooperation” between the public and private sectors for the advantage of the national economy, al-Sharqi pointed out and stressed that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has underscored on many occasions the importance of prioritising public-private partnerships.
Al-Sharqi said, “The meeting also demonstrated the keenness of these agencies to cooperate and communicate with the chamber in addressing the private sector's issues that are in connection with these institutions. It further highlighted their interest in combating any obstacles that might hinder the private sector’s desired and positive contribution to economic development.”
During the meeting, al-Sharqi said the concerned agencies examined the results of the chamber’s survey on issues affecting the private sector, giving them the opportunity to discuss with businessmen the necessary solutions to these different issues, such as businessmen’s visas, the signing of establishment registration, providing facilities to entrepreneurs and start-ups, displaying national products within distribution outlets, and plans to support investment opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Similarly, the topics also included the recruitment of workers’ procedures for obtaining licences and necessary industrial lands, and QDB’s requirements to provide financing for SMEs.
“The chamber will follow up on the outcomes of this meeting with the concerned bodies to reassure that all obstacles are solved in a way that facilitates the private sector and eradicates all hurdles facing its role in the development witnessed by the state,” al-Sharqi said.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

