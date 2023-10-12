Social media
Qatar Chamber, Ministry of Labour examine obstacles facing private sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 12, 2023
Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Labour (MoL) to address obstacles faced by the private sector that are related to the ministry.
The meeting was chaired by Qatar Chamber general manager Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi and Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the MoL.
Also present were Qatar Chamber board members; the Director of Labour Relations Department at the Ministry of Labour, Abdullah al-Dosari; and the Director of Legal Affairs Department, Ali al-Yafei.
During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues, such as company bans and protecting competition when labour shifts between companies.
Speaking at the meeting, al-Sharqi stressed the chamber’s keenness to meet with the ministry to address the obstacles hindering the private sector and find appropriate solutions that will enhance the private sector’s active contribution to the national economy.
He noted that the meeting is part of a series the chamber will host with various ministries and government bodies, aligning with the implementation of public-private partnerships for the advancement of the national economy.
Al-Sharqi called for the formation of a working team comprising the chamber and the ministry to examine the obstacles faced by the private sector and find appropriate solutions.
Sheikha Najwa lauded the positive co-operation between the ministry and the chamber in addressing the challenges faced by the private sector. She also expressed her gratitude to the chamber for organising the meeting. She also praised al-Sharqi’s proposal to form a working team between both parties.
Sheikha Najwa said there would be successive meetings with the chamber to discuss such obstacles, noting that the ministry would examine the issues submitted by the chamber during the meeting to find appropriate solutions.
She noted that the ministry is working to launch a host of additional electronic services and programmes that will further streamline companies' transactions without the need to visit the ministry’s premises thereby saving the time and effort of businessmen. These online services will be launched soon, she added.
