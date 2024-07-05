Social media
Qatar attaches special importance to Shanghai Co-operation Organisation: Amir

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that Qatar attaches special importance to the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 5, 2024
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that Qatar attaches special importance to the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO).
His Highness also confirmed that he discussed with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev all files related to the two countries’ strategic relations.
In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, His Highness the Amir said that during his visit to Kazakhstan, he discussed with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev all files related to the two countries strategic relations that they are keen to constantly consolidate by establishing co-operation that achieves the common interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries. His Highness the Amir added that he also participated in the SCO summit, to which Qatar attaches special importance, to enhance co-operation with its continental surroundings, which contributes to the prosperity and well-being of the region and the world.
