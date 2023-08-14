Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot

Qatar’s evolving travel landscape is witnessing a surge in “staycations” during this summer, making it an emerging hotspot for leisure and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) activities, an industry expert has said.“Staycation has been picking up, especially with the beach properties and resorts,” Tawfeeq Travel Group CEO, Rehan Ali Syed told Gulf Times.He said citizens and residents of Qatar usually embark on travels away from the country during this period prompted by soaring temperatures, seeking respite in regions where the climate is more temperate.However, Syed noted that a shift has emerged as more individuals opt for staycations, settling towards beach properties and resorts. Qatar Tourism, he added, has engaged people with family-oriented activities, capitalising on indoor offerings to provide relief from the heat.He stressed the importance of maintaining competitive pricing across the range of activities and experiences. By aligning prices with the value and quality of facilities, he added that Qatar can effectively entice visitors to explore its unique attractions during the summer season.Such initiative, Syed said, will play a key role in luring both domestic and international travelers, transforming Qatar into an attractive year-round destination.About notable trends or shifts that the industry is taking advantage of to ensure a successful summer season, he pointed out that Qatar's travel and leisure sector is swiftly adapting its services to cater to the evolving needs of travelers in the face of evolving travel preferences and the global pandemic.“Qatar is becoming one of the emerging markets for leisure and MICE. Being considered as one the safest countries in the world, it has already created a mark with the successful completion of the FIFA World Cup 2022,” he said, as he underscored the need to target diverse segments and age groups.Initiatives to facilitate travel to Qatar during the summer season are already in motion, according to Syed. He recognises the time required for the impact of these initiatives to manifest, as travelers become more aware and consider Qatar as a viable summer destination.About Qatar’s commitment to sustainability and unique cultural heritage as key distinguishing factors, he said the country’s determination to shift towards renewable energy sources is commendable.“As a major natural gas and oil producer, Qatar has recognised the need to shift toward renewable energy sources. The plan is to increase the share of renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint. It aims to generate 20% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, including solar, wind, and nuclear energy.“Qatar is working on achieving 70% on food self-sufficiency by this year and attain 100% by 2030. Qatar is also encouraging the use of solar energy, promoting green buildings and many more,” Syed added.