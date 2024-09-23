Al Wakra Park, spread across 46,601sqm, is being readied for opening with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) completing 95% of the work, local Arabic daily Arrayah said.



The park has been refurbished, with the walkway repaired and installed fitness equipment for adults and new play areas for children.



There are prayer rooms, a barbecue area, toilets, a main square designated for events and an artificial lake.



The park has 70% green cover improving the climate, lowering temperatures, and reducing carbon emissions.



Ashghal, which constructed the new park on the site of the old park established in the late 1980s, preserved the plants and trees, especially the perennial trees.



The new park has a walking and cycling path. There are dozens of parking spaces including those designated for people with special needs. A large number of solar-powered lighting poles have been installed throughout the park in addition to several surveillance cameras that operate round-the-clock.



The scope of work at Al Wakra Park included a complete upgrade of the infrastructure, such as irrigation, electricity, sewage and rainwater drainage networks.

