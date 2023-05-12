Social media
Qatar Airways to receive ordered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by July; national airline already receives two

According to Qatar Airways, the national carrier recently had the opportunity to add a small number of Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to its fleet

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 12, 2023
Qatar Airways, which has started receiving its ordered Boeing 737 MAX has deployed the first aircraft on the Kuwait route.
In all, Qatar Airways will be receiving nine Boeing 737 MAX. The airline has already received two and will receive the remaining seven aircraft by end of July.
At a recent media event in Doha, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker told Gulf Times the national airline has already started taking delivery of its (Boeing) MAX aircraft.
According to Qatar Airways, the national carrier recently had the opportunity to add a small number of Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to its fleet, the first of which arrived in Doha on April 15.
Since its arrival the aircraft has undergone post-delivery maintenance, which has included IFE streaming installation and the aircraft has been used for pilot training almost every day, the airline said on its website.
The utilisation of the Boeing 737-8s will add capacity to help drive future growth, especially in short haul markets, which will be expanded from the Doha-Kuwait-Doha route to other nations, principally in the GCC as further approvals take place.
“As a rapidly growing airline, these efficient and modern aircraft are a welcome addition to the narrow body fleet to support our sustainable expansion plans as the world’s leading airline,” Qatar Airways said.
Qatar Airways has now received its second Boeing 737-8 MAX and will receive the remaining seven aircraft by end of July.
Qatar Airways is a leading customer for the Boeing 737-10 with 25 of this type ordered at the Farnborough Airshow in 2022. The Boeing 737-10 and Boeing 737-8 have a number of operational synergies, particularly in pilot training and ground handling, which will deliver value to customers, though there are differences in onboard amenities such as the Oryx One Play Wireless Inflight Entertainment, rather than the Individual IFE screens which will be available on the Boeing 737-10.
“Whilst the Boeing 737-8 will operate on shorter sectors, these are not expected to be exclusively operated with this aircraft and will flexibly utilise the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 depending on demand and capacity,” Qatar Airways said.
According to manufacturer Boeing, the 737-8 has a 6,570km range.
Incorporating advanced technology winglets and efficient engines, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% while producing a 50% smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces.
Additionally, 737 MAX offers up to 14% lower airframe maintenance costs than the competition.
