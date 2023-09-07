AN urgent proposal to exempt low-income Bahrainis from all taxes has been presented today.

Under the proposal, submitted by five MPs led by Mohammed Al Marafi, the low-income Bahrainis are defined as those with a monthly income of less than BD600.

The proposal has been forwarded by Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam to the financial and economic affairs committee for review.

“The proposal is in line with what has been agreed in the Government Action Plan 2023-2026, which states improving nationals living standards, while protecting their rights for a decent living,” said the MPs in their written explanation attached to the proposal.

“Many Bahrainis, especially low-income, are unable to meet their ends because of the imposed taxation.”

Bahrain currently imposes 10 per cent VAT on consumer goods with 94 exceptions, while an additional 100pc excise duty is imposed on cigarettes, tobacco products and energy drinks and 50pc on soft drinks.