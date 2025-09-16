Bahrain and Jersey signed an agreement on elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion and avoidance. This came as Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa met Minister for External Relations of the Bailiwick of Jersey Senator Ian Gorst who is on a visit to Bahrain.

Shaikh Salman reviewed relations between both sides, particularly in the financial and economic domains, highlighting the importance of advancing progress to further developing co-operation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The Finance Minister emphasised the longstanding co-operation between Bahrain and Jersey, noting the shared commitment to developing bilateral ties and advancing them to higher levels to meet common aspirations.

The agreement was signed by Shaikh Salman on behalf of Bahrain, and by Senator Gorst on behalf of Jersey. The Finance Minister said the agreement is an important step towards enhancing economic, investment and trade partnership between the two countries and expanding its scope.

He highlighted the important role of such agreements in promoting economic progress and facilitating attractive investment opportunities that support development goals.

The double taxation agreement aims to further develop economic relations and co-operation between the Kingdom and Jersey and take the partnership to new levels to achieve shared aspirations.

