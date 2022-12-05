The Local Content Coordination Council revealed that the percentage of the procurement index of domestic goods amounted to 69.25% from the total spending on goods in 2021.



It added that the value of the opportunities which were developed and launched in order to increase the local content reached SR24.8 billion.



The council stressed that the percentage of local content reached 45.8% of the total expenditure on member companies' purchases of goods and services in 2021.



Through the localizing industries initiative and benefiting from the purchasing power, 176 industries were localized in three years from 2019 to 2022 with an investment value amounts SR128 billion.

