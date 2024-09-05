Muscat: In our daily lives, it's common to see people immediately reaching for headache tablets at the first sign of discomfort. However, many fail to consider the underlying causes of their headaches, which could stem from dehydration, stress, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, or even a more serious health issue that requires a doctor's consultation.

Some individuals develop a dependency on such tablets due to frequent overuse, often taking two or three tablets at once, which exceeds the recommended dosage. This can occur when the body becomes less responsive to the standard dose. While medications are designed to help us live longer and healthier lives, improper usage or combining certain medications and supplements can be dangerous.

Medications can either be prescribed by a doctor, such as cholesterol-lowering pills, or obtained without a prescription, like pain relievers or lubricating eye drops. The Ministry of Health recently issued Ministerial Resolution (198/2023), outlining non-prescription drugs available in pharmacies and retail shops. However, this accessibility has led some people to misuse these medications.

Overmedication occurs when a patient takes unnecessary or excessive drugs. Drug misuse includes using medications in a manner different from the prescribed instructions, or taking medications without a prescription. Some individuals take medication prescribed for someone else, consume a larger dose than necessary, or use the medication in a way other than intended, such as crushing tablets to snort or inject them.

Another concern is the dangerous practice of combining medications, supplements, herbal remedies, or other treatments without medical advice. For instance, aspirin should not be taken alongside warfarin for heart problems, as this can result in serious health complications.

Stimulants, which boost energy, alertness, heart rate, blood sugar, and blood pressure, are also a concern. These can become addictive, influenced by factors such as peer pressure, culture, age, genetics and mental health.

Children are particularly vulnerable to medication errors, often due to incorrect dosage. A common mistake is confusing units of measurement when administering liquid medications, such as giving 5 teaspoons instead of 5 millilitres, resulting in a fivefold overdose. Additionally, some people use household spoons to measure medication, leading to inconsistent dosages.

Improper storage of medications at home also poses risks, especially if medicines are not kept out of reach of children or bottles are not securely capped after use.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Health established the Drug Safety Centre (DSC), which is responsible for regulating medication safety, ensuring effectiveness and promoting public awareness of proper drug use.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamdan al Rubaie, Director-General of DSC, stated, “The Drug Safety Centre seeks to align with the government's advancements in the medical field. This is to support pharmaceutical security and ensure the availability, quality, effectiveness, safety and security of medicines circulating in the Sultanate of Oman.”

On a related note, dietary supplements are often confused with medications, but they are not intended to prevent or treat diseases. Instead, they are designed to improve health by meeting daily nutritional needs, such as calcium and vitamin D supplements that help build strong bones.

