Muscat: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) announced on Wednesday that Oman's population surpassed 5 million at the end of 2023, a 1.2% increase from the previous year. This marks a significant milestone for the Sultanate and reflects its continued economic growth and development.

According to the NCSI statement, Omani nationals now constitute 43.3% of the total population, with a figure of 2,236,645. Expatriates make up the remaining 56.7%, totaling 2,928,957.

Muscat Governorate remains the most populated area, housing 29.7% of the national total, or 1,546,667 residents. Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate follows with 20.3% of the population, equivalent to 1,044,388 individuals.

