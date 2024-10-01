Muscat – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (Inma) has announced its plan to finance 26 projects totalling up to RO8mn during the fourth quarter of this year, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the national economy and attract investments.

Yahya bin Saleh al Siyabi, Senior Director of Marketing at Inma Fund, shared that this initiative focuses on projects that meet the necessary standards for funding.

The distribution includes 17 projects in Muscat valued at RO6mn, five projects in Sohar worth RO1mn, and four projects in Salalah, also valued at RO1mn.

Siyabi emphasised that these fundings will enhance the financing ratio across various sectors, eventually fostering national economic growth.

The Inma Fund is accepting applications for the fourth quarter, he informed, adding that this action has been taken to support the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to expand their operations and strengthen their contributions to the economy.

In 2023, the Inma Fund financed a range of SMEs amounting to RO20mn, focusing on key sectors such as services, trade, infrastructure and logistics.

