Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) organised a workshop recently for the empowerment of Omani factories with the application of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

The event, held in cooperation with the Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), sought to raise awareness and encourage digital transformation among the local industries.

The workshop, led by the Directorate General of Industry in MoCIIP, focused on educating factory representatives about the importance of 4IR applications. Participants were introduced to the Smart Production Factories Project, the evaluation process using the Smart Industry Readiness Index, and the incentives available for companies to go for digital transformation.

The Smart Production Factories Project aims to assess selected factories within the targeted industrial sectors using the Smart Industry Readiness Index. The goal is to provide recommendations that will facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing.

Over time, this initiative is expected to transform operational, administrative and technical processes in Omani factories.

Mazen bin Humaid al Siyabi, Assistant Director General for Industry in MoCIIP, said that the workshop aligns with the Industrial Strategy 2040, which prioritises improving the competitiveness of the industrial sector through innovation and 4IR technologies.

Siyabi added that the ministry, in cooperation with GOIC, plans to enable 20 factories within targeted sectors to adopt 4IR applications this year. The initiative includes stages of raising awareness, conducting evaluations, and preparing detailed transformation plans.

These efforts will diagnose each factory’s current use of 4IR tools and identify areas for improvement, ultimately enhancing their performance on the Smart Industry Readiness Index.

During the session, participants were also introduced to the components of the evaluation index.

