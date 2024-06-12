Muscat: Acting in cooperation with Alizz Islamic Bank, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit today issued three guidelines on “quality management and institutional excellence”, “institutional innovation” and “application of Lean process improvement methodology”. The guidelines inaugural ceremony was presided over by HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd Al Said, Secretary-General at the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sayyid Dr. Munthir Hilal Al Busaidi, Deputy Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, said that the issuance of the three guidelines reflects the efforts undertaken by Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and its partners to support government service departments.

Emphasis was laid on providing enablers in accordance with the best international practices, said Sayyid Dr. Munthir, noting that the overall objective is to upgrade the government system in a manner that meets the expectations of beneficiaries and enhances the competitiveness of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the ceremony, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and Alizz Islamic Bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on achieving private sector participation in the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

