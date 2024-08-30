Muscat: Test takers in the Middle East and North Africa who take their IELTS test on a computer can now receive their results in 1-2 days. This includes the following countries: UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Occupied Palestinian Territories, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Libya.

The faster results support those with tight deadlines as part of their global study, work or migration applications.

James Shipton, Regional Director for Examination Services in MENA at British Council, said the quicker results demonstrates the IELTS Partners’ commitment to helping test takers achieve their life goals.

“We know an IELTS result is crucial to millions of people worldwide, who are chasing a place at a university, a visa, a new job, or a new life abroad. That’s why we are working even faster to provide our test takers with their results. We have innovated our processes to release results faster, whilst also providing a secure, fair and valid assessment. With over 12,500 recognising organisations around the world, an IELTS result sets our test takers apart from the rest,” James said.

