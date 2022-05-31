Alliance for YOUth members Nestlé and L'Oréal have launched Next Level (NxL), a one-of-a-kind training programme aiming to upskill youth in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

More than 1,000 university students and fresh graduates will be trained per edition enhance their professional skills and employability.

The partnership comes at a time when youth unemployment rates in Mena, already amongst the world’s highest at around 29% according to the World Economic Forum, have been further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 87% of the region’s young people expressing concern about employment.

Practical career experiences

“We are happy to be coming together with L’Oréal to offer practical career experiences to young people in the region, as part of our Nestlé needs YOUth initiative which helps us meet our commitment to Foster Career Opportunities by enhancing skills, and promoting employability and career progression for youth in the Mena region,” said David Moloto, Nestlé Human Resources Director in Mena.

“Youth has always been at the centre of L’Oréal’s ecosystem. We have been acting in their favour for decades through L’Oréal For Youth programme as part of ‘L’Oréal For the Future’ commitments by providing various learning and career opportunities globally. Today along with Nestlé, we reinforce our commitment to support youth in our region to shape their future and help them start their professional journey,” said Jean-Dominique De Ravignan, L'Oréal Middle East Human Resources Director.

Select participants from over 50 universities in the region will also be invited as part of the programme to L’Oréal and Nestlé offices for further support and guidance.

