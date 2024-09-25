MUSCAT: SOHAR Port and Freezone is seeking experienced investors for an upcoming petrochemical bunkering terminal project, reflecting its continued commitment to expanding Oman’s role in the global logistics and petrochemical sectors.

As a key player in international trade, SOHAR Port and Freezone offers strategic access to markets across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa, making it an attractive investment destination. The new bunkering terminal aims to enhance SOHAR’s service offerings, providing specialised fuel supplies for ships transporting petrochemical products, which is essential for supporting maritime operations and ensuring efficient trade flows.

A petrochemical bunkering terminal is a specialised facility that supplies fuel specifically tailored for vessels carrying petrochemical cargoes. Unlike conventional bunkering, which provides general fuel for ships, petrochemical bunkering caters to the specific requirements of the petrochemical shipping industry, enhancing operational safety and efficiency. This new terminal at SOHAR Port will not only meet the rising demand for such specialised services but also further establish the port as a critical logistics hub in the region.

SOHAR Port and Freezone’s call for investment represents a significant opportunity for qualified entities to participate in this strategic development. Interested companies must comply with a series of steps outlined by the port’s management. Initially, companies are required to send an official letter to the Procurement and Contracts Department at SOHAR Port and Freezone, indicating their interest in participating in the investment opportunity. Upon receiving the letter, the department will send a standard Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to the interested parties, which must be signed and returned within two working days. Once the NDA is completed, companies will be granted access to investment opportunity documents, which include a brief overview of the project and a summary of its technical requirements. At this stage, companies are expected to submit non-binding technical proposals by October 15, 2024, without including financial proposals.

As one of Oman’s most prominent logistics and industrial hubs, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to attract global investments through its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic initiatives. Jointly developed by the Sultanate of Oman and the Port of Rotterdam, SOHAR Port benefits from world-class operational standards and a deep-water port capable of accommodating large vessels. Its ongoing expansion, including the introduction of the petrochemical bunkering terminal, aligns with the port’s broader vision to enhance its service capabilities, making it a competitive player in the international maritime market.

For further inquiries about the investment process, SOHAR Port and Freezone has provided an official contact point via email at sipc.procurement@soharportandfreezone.com.

