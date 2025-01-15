The Sultanate of Oman underscored its commitment to strengthening its position in the global mining sector through its active participation in the Future of Mining Conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Leading the Omani delegation, Mohsen bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, was joined by Eng. Matar bin Salem al Badi, CEO of Oman Minerals Development Company, and other high-ranking officials from the ministry and private mining firms.

This prestigious international platform convenes governments, global companies, research institutions, and experts to discuss advancements in mining technology and explore investment opportunities.

Highlighting Oman’s participation, Al Hadhrami stated, “Our involvement reflects Oman’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and building partnerships to develop the mining sector as a cornerstone of economic diversification and sustainable development. Through this conference, we aim to attract global investments, integrate cutting-edge technologies, empower local talent, and advance manufacturing industries to maximise the value of our resources in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

He further emphasised Oman’s mineral wealth, which includes copper, chromium, nickel, silica, lithium, and other economically significant resources. Backed by advanced infrastructure and investment-friendly policies, Oman is positioning itself as a regional and global mining hub.

Oman envisions the mining sector as a key contributor to future industries such as clean energy, battery technologies, and electric vehicles,” Al Hadhrami said. “We are committed to sustainability by leveraging advanced technologies that minimize environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Eng Matar bin Salem al Badi shared insights into Oman Minerals Development Company’s initiatives, focusing on exploration, project development, and industrial growth.

“Our exploration efforts include offering the 11-B concession area, covering 84.5 square kilometres west of Suhar, for strategic investment. Geological studies and surveys have shown promising copper deposits,” Al Badi explained.

He also outlined plans for a silica quartz mining project, targeting an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes to meet rising industrial demand. In addition, the company is pursuing strategic projects, including a copper smelter, a silicon metal factory, and ferrosilicon and dolomite ventures, aimed at maximising the added value of Oman’s resources.

“These initiatives are designed to position Oman as a global centre for mining industries while fostering partnerships with local and international investors,” he added.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has implemented significant reforms to attract investment and ensure sustainability in the mining sector, including:

1. Modernised regulatory framework: Competitive royalties (5–10%) and reduced exploration-phase costs enhance transparency and investment appeal.

2. Dedicated investment zones: Advanced infrastructure, including global ports and industrial zones, supports optimal resource utilisation.

3. Digital transformation: A comprehensive digital platform simplifies investment procedures, providing access to opportunities with ease.

4. Safety and sustainability: A detailed occupational health and safety guide ensures adherence to international standards.

5. Capacity building: Specialised training programmes align with market needs and global technological advancements.

Oman has allocated 21 concession areas for mining exploration and development, attracting investments worth approximately RO 37 million ($96.2 million). Of these, Oman Minerals Development Company oversees 14 areas rich in copper, chromium, silica, and other industrial minerals.

Additionally, six new concession areas have been opened for bidding, targeting raw materials like manganese, granite, and chromium, signaling continued efforts to enhance the sector’s sustainability and growth.

A key milestone for Oman’s mining sector was the resumption of copper production after a decade-long pause. The first shipment of copper concentrates was exported last year, with an expected annual production capacity of 150,000 cubic metres and purity levels ranging between 18% and 22%. This achievement underscores the sector’s vast potential and renewed momentum.

Through its proactive approach and visionary initiatives, Oman aims to establish its mining sector as a global leader while contributing to economic diversification and sustainable development.

