Muscat - The total value of the Sultanate of Oman's exports of vegetables and fruits until the end of May 2024 recorded about RO13,592,096 for a total weight of RO59, 567, 656 kilograms, compared to RO11 million, 923, 406 for a total weight of 49 million, 416, 432 kg by the end of May 2023.

The value of vegetable exports by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO8, 941, 204 Omani for a total weight of about 37, 812, 693 kg, compared to RO8, 603, 617 for a total weight of 40, 553, 162 kg by the end of May 2023, an increase of 3.9 percent in value.

The value of fruit exports by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO4, 650, 892 for a total weight of about 21, 754, 963 kilograms, compared to RO3, 319, 789 for a total weight of 8, 863, 270 kg by the end of May 2023, with an increase in value of 40.1 percent.

The value of vegetable exports to the United Arab Emirates by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO3, 961, 228, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, RO1, 659, 630, and to Kuwait RO816, 574.

The value of fruit exports to the State of Qatar by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO1,473,319, United Arab Emirates RO1,094,851, and to Bahrain RO783,700.

It may be noted that the number of establishments and facilities operating in the retail activity in specialized stores for fresh fruits, vegetables, and dates is 654 establishments until May 2024.

Imports

The Sultanate of Oman's total imports of vegetables and fruits by the end of May 2024 amounted to RO110,340,269, with a total weight of about 320,568,989 kg, compared to RO98,892,896, with a total weight of 306,580,936 kg by the end of May 2023, an increase in value of 11.6 percent, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The value of vegetable imports by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO42,653,213 for a total weight of about 146, 148, 866 kg, compared to RO29,437, 524 for a total weight of 139, 661,151 kg by the end of May 2023, an increase in value of 44.9 percent.

The value of fruit imports by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO67,687,56 for a total weight of about 174, 420, 123 kg, compared to RO69,455,372 for a total weight of 166, 919 785 kg by the end of May 2023, a decrease in value of 2.5 percent.

The value of vegetable imports from the United Arab Emirates by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO10, 973, 046, from Yemen, RO10, 860, 202, and from India, RO4, 659, 093.

The value of fruit imports from the United Arab Emirates by the end of May 2024 amounted to about RO18, 844, 717, from Egypt, RO9, 491, and 909, and 9, 275, 432 from India.

