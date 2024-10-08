The Sultanate of Oman continues to set benchmarks in environmental stewardship, as demonstrated by its impressive rankings in the Environmental Performance Index (EPI). This index, comprising 58 sub-indicators across various categories, serves as a vital tool for assessing a country's environmental health and the effectiveness of its policies.

According to Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, Oman achieved top rankings that reflect its commitment to preserving natural resources and promoting sustainable practices.

In the fisheries sector, Oman ranked 17th globally, 5th in the Arab world, 4th in the Middle East, and 1st in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This high ranking underscores the country’s dedication to sustainable fishing practices, responsible management of marine resources, and support for local fishing communities.

In agriculture, Oman achieved a global ranking of 29th and claimed a leading position among Arab, Middle Eastern, and GCC countries. This recognition reflects ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural practices, increase local production, and ensure food security while safeguarding the environment.

Furthermore, the water resources index positioned Oman at 9th globally, 2nd in the Arab world and GCC, and 3rd in the Middle East. This achievement highlights the country’s effective management of water resources, a critical component in a region characterised by arid conditions and water scarcity.

Dr Al Habsi stated, “Our strategic plans are designed to ensure the future of food security in the Sultanate of Oman, as we remain committed to achieving an integrated and sustainable food security system.”

While the EPI rankings are promising, they also highlight the need for ongoing efforts to address environmental challenges. As Oman continues to develop its agricultural and fishery sectors, it is essential to balance growth with environmental sustainability.

One key opportunity lies in the adoption of innovative agricultural techniques and sustainable fishing practices that minimise ecological impact while maximising productivity. The government’s focus on attracting local and international investments in these sectors can further enhance Oman’s capabilities in environmental management.

The successful implementation of sustainable practices requires the active involvement of local communities, stakeholders, and the private sector. By empowering farmers, fishermen, and rural women, Oman can create a more resilient agricultural and fisheries sector.

