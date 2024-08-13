Muscat: Sultanate of Oman has emerged as the top-ranked country in Asia for quality of life, securing the 4th position globally.

In a recent mid-year assessment conducted by Numbeo, Oman is ranked behind Luxembourg, Netherlands and Denmark.

Luxembourg ranks first in the global quality of living index for mid-2024 with 219.3 points.

The Netherlands ranks second with 207.5 points. Denmark ranks third with 205.6 points and Oman ranks fourth with 204 points.

Quality of Life Index provides a comprehensive evaluation of various factors that contribute to the overall well-being and living standards of individuals residing in a particular country or city.

The country’s high ranking can be attributed to several elements that significantly impact the quality of life, including purchasing power, pollution levels, housing affordability, cost of living, safety, healthcare quality, commute times, and climate conditions.

Qatar ranked 17th with 182.9 points, UAE ranked 20th with 175.5 points, Saudi Arabia 25th with 170.5 points and Kuwait was ranked 37th in the survey with 152.5 points. The Quality of Life Index, reflecting an estimation of overall quality of life, utilises an empirical formula considering factors such as Purchasing Power Index (higher is better), Safety Index (higher is better), Climate Index (higher is better), Pollution Index (lower is better), House Price to Income Ratio (lower is better), Cost of Living Index (lower is better), Health Care Index (higher is better), and Traffic Commute Time Index (lower is better).

Most scenic city at night in the world

Recently, Muscat has been ranked as the third most scenic city at night in the world by Travelbag, a company specialising in multi-destination trips. Muscat was ranked behind Dubai and Tokyo, which claimed the top two spots.

The travel company used criteria such as Instagram hashtags, light and noise pollution levels, as well as safety of walking alone at night to determine the top cities in the world during night time.

