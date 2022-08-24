Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has been ranked among the top four countries in the world for the year 2022 in the safety and crime index of Numbeo.

The capital, Muscat, has been ranked 20th globally in the safest cities index, with 79.46 points in the security index, and 20.54 points in the crime-committing index.

In West Asia, Oman has been ranked third in the crime index (19.99) and safety index (80.01), only behind neighbouring Qatar and UAE from the GCC, while globally Oman has been ranked 4th behind Qatar, UAE, and Taiwan.

According to Numbeo, the level of crime is very low in Muscat (13.64). Chances of having a home broken and things stolen, being mugged or robbed, a car stolen, things from a car stolen, or physical attack because of your skin color, ethnic origin, gender, or religion are being rated 'very low' in the Sultanate.

From a safety point of view, walking alone during daylight has been rated 'very high' at 90.79, and walking alone during the night has been rated 'high' at 76.80.

In the Pollution index, Oman has been ranked first with 36.76 points ahead of UAE (47.94) and Qatar (60.05).

In the quality of life index (based on the cost of living and purchasing power, affordability of housing, pollution including air, water, etc, crime rates, health system quality, and traffic (commute times), Oman has been ranked third with 172.12 points ahead of the UAE (174.37 points) and Japan (172.12) in Asia.

