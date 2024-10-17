Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) has launched a public survey, seeking the inputs of citizens and residents to help shape the future of Ibri city. This initiative, part of the master plan for Ibri, aims to transform the city into a key economic and cultural centre by 2040.

In a statement, MHUP stressed the importance of community feedback in designing Ibri’s development. The survey covers several areas of interest, focusing on how the city can grow into a sustainable and connected hub.

Residents are encouraged to share their views on various aspects, such as how to create a greener Ibri, improving connectivity within the city, developing unique characteristics that make Ibri stand out, enhancing local educational and healthcare services, and fostering economic productivity.

Participants are also asked for their vision of Ibri by 2040, including identifying challenges and opportunities for the city today. The ministry emphasised that every feedback in valuable, stating, ‘Your input will play a crucial role in shaping the master plan for Ibri and improving the quality of life in the region.’

Residents can participate in the survey through the link https://app.eform.om/app/form?id=aJCTjA, which is also available on the ministry’s website.

Survey inputs will directly inform the final master plan, ensuring it reflects the needs and aspirations of the local community.

In March 2023, MHUP signed agreements to design master plans for seven future cities across Oman, including Ibri. The other cities are Salalah, Suhar, Nizwa, Haima, Bausher and Khor Grama in Sur. These plans aim to promote balanced urban development, providing over 40,000 housing units across 20mn sqm benefiting more than 150,000 people.

As Oman continues its efforts to modernise its cities, active participation of residents will be key to ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Ibri.

