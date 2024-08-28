MUSCAT: Oman Energy Association (OPAL) — the umbrella organisation of energy companies and service providers in the Sultanate of Oman— and the Environment Authority (EA) have come together yesterday to sign the Green Alliance Initiative. This landmark agreement marks a collaborative effort between private sector companies, predominantly from the energy sector, and the EA to invest in the afforestation sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, and Eng Mohammed bin Hamoud al Naabi, CEO of OPAL.

Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri stated, “Signing this initiative comes within the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between government agencies and private sector institutions to achieve national environmental goals in accordance with Oman Vision 2040. We are confident that this cooperation will lead to tangible positive results that contribute to protecting the environment and enhancing the sustainability of its natural resources.” The Green Alliance Initiative aims to enhance the economic value of environmental resources and align with the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040. It focuses on establishing partnerships to protect the environment and sustain natural resources through increased vegetation cover and investment in carbon credits via afforestation projects. This initiative is also a crucial step towards supporting energy sector companies in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Eng. Mohammed bin Hamoud al Naabi commented, “The Green Alliance initiative represents an important step towards achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing environmental sustainability in the Sultanate of Oman. We are proud of this cooperation with the Environment Authority and are committed to making every effort to ensure the success of this initiative and achieve its goals. We believe that this cooperation will not only protect the environment and achieve zero carbon neutrality, but will also enhance the economic value of society and create new opportunities for investment in environmental projects.” By investing in the planting of wild trees, the alliance seeks to increase vegetation cover in Oman, which will not only contribute to carbon sequestration but also provide significant economic returns through carbon credits. These efforts are expected to raise community environmental awareness and encourage broader participation in environmental sustainability efforts.

The Green Alliance Initiative is rooted in the national effort spearheaded by the Environment Authority to plant 10 million trees across Oman. On July 5, 2022, the EA convened a meeting with various companies to discuss the framework of the initiative, led by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri. The meeting focused on how these companies, whether operating within Oman or holding local investments, could actively contribute to the initiative's success.

The initiative aligns with the broader goals of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to transition Oman into a green economy. By maximising the utilisation of natural resources and limiting carbon emissions, the Green Alliance Initiative represents a strategic effort to enhance environmental sustainability while fostering economic growth. Through these efforts, Oman is taking decisive steps towards achieving a balanced and sustainable future, reinforcing its commitment to global environmental standards.

