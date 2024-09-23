Muscat – The National Programme for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Digital Technologies was launched on Sunday to enhance the role of information and communications technology (ICT) in the economy as part of efforts to meet Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

Running from 2024 to 2026, the programme includes a series of initiatives designed to align Oman with global advancements in AI.

At the heart of the programme is a national open data platform aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, investors and decision-makers by making valuable data more accessible. In addition, a national research centre for AI will be established to assist researchers and academics in exploring cutting-edge technologies. A collaborative AI ‘studio’ will also be set up to offer technological solutions to specialists and organisations.

An Omani language model is on the cards, which will utilise generative AI technology to integrate the country’s cultural, historical and scientific content. Additionally, a centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies will be set up in partnership with World Economic Forum, besides quantum computing initiatives undertaken aimed at boosting awareness and research in this area.

Launching the programme, H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said it builds on a programme launched in 2022. He emphasised the government’s commitment to using AI and digital technologies to create a robust digital economy that can support sustainable development. “Our aim is to ensure that AI becomes integral across sectors, localising advanced technologies and strengthening Oman’s position in global rankings.”

The programme aims to raise Oman’s ranking in the global Government Readiness Index for AI and increase the digital economy’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 2% in 2021 to 10% by 2040.

Highlighting the programme’s importance in driving economic growth, H E Dr Ali al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology in Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said, “The vision, axes and objectives of the programme will provide additional impetus to boost the digital economy’s contribution to the GDP, integrate AI technologies across economic and development sectors, and localise these technologies in the sultanate.”

Other government efforts to boost the ICT sector include the AI Makers Initiative and the National Research Centre which will offer opportunities for startups and innovators. Additionally, AI-driven tools will automate tasks such as data analysis and translation, boosting workplace efficiency.

The national programme also focuses on enhancing digital skills among Omani youth. Specialised training in AI and data analysis will be introduced in schools with new curriculum. “This is about preparing the next generation of innovators and creators as Oman positions itself as a regional leader in AI development,” H E Mawali informed.