Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has surpassed its 2024 employment target by achieving 166% of its goal for jobs in technical and specialised road projects.

Till date, 333 jobs were offered to Omanis in various road sector companies, exceeding the 200-job target set for 2024.

The ministry has launched several initiatives to enhance job opportunities across different fields and sectors, focusing on the Omanisation of technical, specialised and administrative positions.

The Labour Market Regulation Committee in the logistics sector is actively working towards the targets outlined in the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit’s objectives.

The ministry is also monitoring company compliance with employment rates, while initiating necessary measures against those failing to meet specified targets.

