Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to discuss investment opportunities in the oil, natural gas, and mining sectors, as per a statement.

The meeting also focused on the Ministry of Finance's plan to allocate necessary financial resources for the petroleum sector.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi outlined potential investments in oil, natural gas, and rare mineral exploration and drilling.

Badawi confirmed that new incentive measures will soon be implemented to increase oil and natural gas production and to refine petroleum products.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk detailed the ministry's financial plan for the petroleum sector.

The meeting reviewed the development of crude oil and condensate production over the past decade and discussed strategies to boost production through 2030.

It also covered natural gas production, consumption, and import rates from 2014 to the present, along with future production goals.

