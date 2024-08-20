Muscat - Khazaen Dry Port (KDP) and DHL Global Forwarding recently joined forces in a strategic collaboration to provide Less-than-Container Load (LCL) consolidation services.

The partnership agreement encompasses container handling, unstuffing, and warehousing of goods at the KDP Container Freight Station.

This partnership between the leading logistics players reflects a shared commitment to innovation, supply chain optimization, and meeting the evolving demands of the regional market. It also marks a major milestone in enhancing customer experience by facilitating the receipt of goods and offering seamless last-mile delivery services from KDP which will now act as the hub for DHL's LCL customers across the Sultanate.

The collaboration is expected to yield significant benefits for both organizations and their customers. For KDP, this partnership reinforces its position as a key logistics hub, attracting more businesses and investments to the region.

DHL, in turn, gains access to a world-class facility and a host of expertise, enabling it to better serve its customers in Oman and the region.

Above all, customers will benefit from streamlined processes, reduced costs, and improved efficiency with the center of logistics operation now closer to the end market. The partnership is also expected to stimulate economic growth in the region by facilitating trade and creating new job opportunities.

"This partnership with DHL marks a significant milestone in our journey to become a leading logistics hub in the region," Saad Bait Nasib, Executive Director at KDP, "Our shared vision for innovation and customer-centric solutions will enable us to offer unparalleled services to DHL's clientele and contribute to the growth of the regional economy."

Roy Scaria, DHL Oman Country Manager, added, "We are excited to collaborate with KDP to enhance our presence in the region and provide our customers with even greater value. KDP's strategic location, modern infrastructure, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our goals of optimizing supply chains and delivering exceptional service."

By leveraging KDP's state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location, combined with DHL's vast global network and expertise, the partnership offers a seamless, end-to-end LCL solution that simplifies international trade for SMEs, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. This integrated approach streamlines processes reduces costs, and accelerates transit times while providing enhanced visibility and security.

Aligned with Asyad Group’s strategy, KDP continues to attract the world’s biggest industry players and build targeted partnerships that can bolster Oman’s logistics sector.

