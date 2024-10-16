Muscat – The Environment Authority (EA) has emphasised that the Royal Decree, which introduces the Law Regulating Trade in Wildlife, underscores Oman’s strong commitment to nature conservation and biodiversity protection. The decree plays a key role in tackling invasive alien species, which threaten local ecosystems and pose a growing danger due to their import and trade.

The EA explained that the new law will help curtail illegal activities and violations carried out by smugglers and traders dealing in endangered plant and animal species, as well as combat the unlawful wildlife trade.

Those affected by the law have been given six months from the day following its enactment to comply with its provisions.

The authority further stated that the decree aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and will improve the country’s standing in international forums concerning wildlife conservation, thanks to the implementation of stronger legislation and tighter control over the trade of wildlife and its derivatives.

The law consists of four chapters and 24 legal articles. The first chapter contains definitions and general provisions, including Article 3, which mandates the establishment of a scientific committee. The committee’s members, selection criteria, and working systems will be outlined by a decision issued by the president.

Chapter two focuses on international trade, while chapter three addresses the powers to monitor and control violations. Chapter four outlines penalties, including Article 14, which stipulates that those who import or trade invasive alien species will face imprisonment for a period ranging from one month to one year, along with a fine of between RO2,000 and RO5,000, or one of these two penalties.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

