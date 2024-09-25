Muscat - Bima, the e-insurance platform, recently celebrated a milestone by providing its services to half a million customers.

Musab Al Badi, head of operations at Bima, said: "We are proud to achieve this achievement, as we were able to provide electronic insurance services to half a million customers. We are delighted that Bima has been selected as the best startup in the GCC for 2024 by the GCC Secretary General in Doha."

Al Badi added: "The Bima platform allows customers to easily compare offers from various insurance companies and complete the insurance process within minutes, as they enter the draw for Jetour cars. The insurance offerings include vehicle insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, and other types of insurance, making Bima the ideal destination for integrated insurance services.

The draw for three Jetour cars is eligible for everyone who insures a vehicle or benefits from other insurance services through the Bima platform.

Qusai Al Rashdi, Head of Administration at the company, pointed out that the Bima platform is designed to meet the growing needs for fast digital services, and that Bima's team of more than 60 specialized employees has the highest customer satisfaction rate in the Sultanate according to Google ratings, as many drivers faced challenges in renewing their car insurance in traditional ways. He added: "Through Bima, we offer an integrated digital experience that enables customers to complete all insurance procedures at any time and around the clock."

Qusai Al Rashdi confirmed that the Bima call center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays, to ensure that the best services and prices are provided to customers.

The car draws will be held on November 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

