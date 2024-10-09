MUSCAT: Al Wusta Governorate has launched a new electronic portal in support of its digital transformation efforts. This initiative was unveiled in the presence of Shaikh Ahmed bin Muslim Jaddad al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, along with various officials from the governorate and its affiliated divisions.

In an interview with the Observer, Dr Hashim al Balushi, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs at Al Wusta Governorate and Head of the Digital Transformation Program Team, stated that the digital transformation systems represent a qualitative leap in delivering services. This includes the services offered on the electronic portal and the Office System designed for employees and staff within the governorate.

Additionally, the launch featured the promotional visual identity of Al Wusta Governorate, which aims to enhance marketing efforts to attract more investment and engage a larger segment of visitors and guests.

The Governor emphasised the importance of digital transformation and its strategic role in providing a qualitative shift in delivering digital services, targeting both internal staff and all beneficiaries of the services offered through the electronic portal and its various applications.

Among the most notable aspects launched is the visual identity of the governorate, inspired by the map of Al Wusta and its four wilayats, both through the symbolism of colors and the components for which the wilayats are known: the yellow color, representing the golden sands of the Wilayat of Haima and the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary; the green color, symbolising the greenery and fertile land of the Wilayat of Mahout, as well as the mangrove trees prevalent in Mahout Island; the blue color, referring to the Wilayat of Duqm, known for its economy and seaports; and the red color of the Wilayat of Al Jazir, which is characterised by vibrancy, arts, and pink lakes as part of the tourism components of the wilayat.

The electronic portal features several services for visitors and users through various sections, including: an overview of the governorate, electronic services, Discover Al Wusta, the media centre, the open data section, and Contact Us. The mobile application for the electronic portal was also launched.

As part of the internal digital transformation systems, the Office System related to employees was launched, with launching the system by sending the first message to all employees, congratulating them on the system's launch and wishing them success, hoping that this system will facilitate work and increase productivity.

Several video clips showcasing the visual identity, electronic portal, and its various services were presented, along with the issuance of a special guide for using the visual identity of the governorate. These systems will be available for use and benefit from their services by everyone starting from the launch day.

