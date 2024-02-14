A CALL was made yesterday to look into the possibility of using nuclear energy to produce electricity in Bahrain.MP Muneer Suroor said the additional source of energy supply could reduce conventional production costs and provide another cheaper choice for companies and consumers.He also urged that the country’s alternative solar and wind renewable energy investment be expanded.

“We have to shift to new electricity production sources and nuclear energy should be another viable option,” said Mr Suroor.MP Mohammed Al Olaiwi claimed that hard-up citizens were forced to stop bank loan instalments just to cover the cost of domestic bills during the summer months and cheaper options of energy supply needed to be introduced.

