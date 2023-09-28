BAHRAIN has signed a nuclear co-operation deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 2024-2029.Bahrain’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) was signed by Foreign Ministry’s legal affairs and human rights director general Ambassador Yusuf Bucheeri and IAEA’s deputy director general and head of the department of technical co-operation Hua Liu in Vienna yesterday.

The CPF identifies seven priority areas: legal framework, nuclear and radiation safety and nuclear security, food and agriculture, human health and nutrition, water resources and environment, energy and industry and strengthening the national capacity in nuclear science and technology.

Ambassador Bucheeri welcomed the opportunity to enhance national awareness about potential future projects based on an analysis of Bahrain’s current situation, which was studied by specialised government agencies in the kingdom with the IAEA.The IAEA official stressed the importance of continued co-operation between Bahrain and the agency to maintain the level of political and technical co-ordination to serve the interests of Bahrain and the Middle East.

