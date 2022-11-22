DUBAI - The University of Birmingham and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) have partnered to explore research and education collaborations that will support the emirate’s strategic healthcare vision.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of DAHC and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Adam Tickell recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at DAHC’s headquarters in Dubai.

Under the MoU, experts from both institutions will work collectively on research projects to address local and regional needs, supporting DACH’s vision to advance health for humanity

The MoU will also create professional development opportunities, facilitate undergraduate and postgraduate student exchanges, and provide PhD co-supervision opportunities.

The University of Birmingham and DAHC will establish a joint steering group to develop partnership priorities, which could include mental health, health economics, advanced practice in healthcare, bioinformatics, and health data science.

Dr. Amer Sharif said, “We believe that sustainable and scalable change can only happen when the right partners come together. Our partnership with the University of Birmingham is founded on a shared commitment of academic excellence and scientific discovery in service of DAHC’s ‘Patient First’ mission. Combining expertise and resources will drive improvements in quality-driven, evidence-based, patient-centric care.”

Professor Adam Tickell commented, “We are justifiably proud of our expertise in clinical medical research and healthcare training. This understanding marks the start of an exciting period of collaboration between the University of Birmingham and Dubai Academic Health Corporation. As a global university with a civic outlook, we are committed to playing our part in supporting Dubai as it drives health and well-being progress through knowledge and innovation.”