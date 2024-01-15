AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, CMA CGM Group, a global player in maritime, land, air and logistics solutions, and Ecocean, an innovative company serving aquatic biodiversity, have signed a scientific cooperation framework agreement that will see the installation of 48 Biohuts in Khalifa Port.

Designed to restore biodiversity and promote marine life in coastal and harbour areas, the Biohut module is a submerged structure that provides a safe and supportive habitat for marine life to thrive. The modules are specially designed to provide a refuge and breeding ground for a variety of marine species, including fish, crustaceans, and other marine life essential to the health of coastal ecosystems, particularly in environments where it has been disturbed or damaged by human activity.

Biohut modules come in the form of modular cages, made from eco-friendly, non-toxic materials, offering a solid, protective structure for marine wildlife while minimising its impact on the environment. These structures will be deployed in specific areas of Khalifa Port, where marine life needs support and regeneration. The Biohuts will be installed in the port in Q1 2024, at the CMA CGM’s future terminal, which is currently under construction. This pilot phase will last 5 years with the inclusion of a monitoring part.

David Gatward, Chief Engineering and Technical Services Officer, AD Ports Group, said, “We understand that the infrastructure we develop serves our economy, industry, and community. Simultaneously, maintaining biodiversity is crucial for life-sustaining processes. At AD Ports Group ETS, we design with sustainability in mind and retrofit existing structures to ensure a sustainable legacy for the local community. It's vital to adapt our infrastructure to enhance environmental conditions while consciously designing new projects with sustainability as a primary consideration.”

Félix de Carpentier, Group Vice President - Sustainability, CMA CGM, said, “Preserving biodiversity is part of CMA CGM ‘Acting for Planet’ pillar, at the heart of the Group's sustainability commitments. We have been working for years with experts to better understand the mechanisms of its preservation and support protection and restoration projects which contribute to reducing human activities' environmental footprint.”