National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed up as a ‘Platinum Sponsor’ for the inaugural edition of Fintech Forward 2023 (FF23) that starts today at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Set to be held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and in strategic partnership with Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) with the support of Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the three-day event will tackle opportunities and challenges in fintech, identify potential disrupters and discuss new technologies to drive growth in the field.

The first locally-grown bank in Bahrain, NBB exemplifies the innovation needed to utilise the rapidly emerging technologies in fintech, and with this sponsorship, it honours its commitment to nurturing innovation and sustainable growth in the kingdom’s financial services sector.

Commenting on the partnership, NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed said: “Financial technologies continue to drive rapid digital innovation in our sector and present a vital source for growth. We are pleased to be taking part as ‘Platinum Sponsors’ in Fintech Forward 2023, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting initiatives that further elevate the digital ecosystem of our industry and cement the kingdom’s position as a leading financial hub.”

Boasting over 100 years of banking, Bahrain is an undisputed pioneer in financial services owing to a foreword-looking government displaying acute market awareness and an agile responsiveness to the industry’s demands, following a rise in fintech and digital banking.

Bringing together a roster of financial institutions, fintechs, investors and thought leaders, FF23 is set to solidify the kingdom as a hub for all things fintech, on regional and global levels, building on its conducive regulatory framework and well-built infrastructure.

The event is expected to see knowledge exchange, idea generation and investment support through impactful conversations and sessions tackling themes across three key pillars: innovation, regulation and investment.