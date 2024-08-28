Muscat – Muscat Municipality has implemented a series of regulatory measures aimed at optimising the use of parking spaces across the Muscat Governorate. This initiative comes in response to the growing urban expansion and the increasing number of vehicles in the region.

The new regulations are designed to address several key issues, including the elimination of permanent parking and the removal of neglected vehicles, which have been identified as significant contributors to traffic disruption and a deterioration of the city’s visual appeal.

Among the primary objectives of the new parking regulations are the enhancement of traffic flow, the facilitation of effective parking management, and the preservation of the urban landscape. Special attention has also been given to supporting vulnerable groups, such as individuals with disabilities, and ensuring that emergency services like ambulances and police have adequate access to necessary parking facilities.

By organising the use of public parking spaces more effectively, Muscat Municipality aims to reduce the challenges associated with parking in busy areas, ultimately contributing to a more orderly and aesthetically pleasing urban environment. The municipality hopes these measures will support the growing demands of a rapidly expanding city while ensuring the smooth operation of businesses and daily life for residents and visitors alike.

