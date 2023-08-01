Muscat – Muscat Municipality and Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), represented by its College of Engineering, have forged a cooperation agreement to explore modern building systems. The partnership aims to leverage the university’s academic and scientific capabilities to enhance the architectural and structural engineering systems across Muscat.

The contract was signed by H H Sayyid Dr Fahd bin al Julanda al Said, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, and Ahmed bin Muhammad al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. Under the agreement, the university will extend its technical expertise in examining and studying contemporary building materials and systems. The collaboration will strengthen the municipality’s endeavours in modernising and expediting the approval process for such systems.

The municipality, with the help of experts from the College of Engineering, will scrutinise these systems for compliance with safety and environmental standards in Oman. Once confirmed, building owners will be awarded the necessary approvals for employing the new systems.

Hamidi stated that the signing is a testament to the municipality’s commitment to stay abreast of global advancements in the construction and architectural sector. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and materials, the municipality aims to speed up urban development in Muscat while ensuring harmony with the local lifestyle and environment.

He added that these systems are environmentally friendly, heat insulating and produce a lower volume of construction waste. Moreover, these present job opportunities for Oman’s skilled engineers and technicians interested in launching startups and SMEs to cater to this crucial sector.

The college will also offer technical advisory services, technical support and expertise, and advanced facilities empowering the municipality to improve quality assurance procedures.

