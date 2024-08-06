Ibri – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) has introduced six new investment opportunities through the Tatweer platform for agricultural projects in Dhahirah covering a total of 27 acres.

These projects aim to enhance the agricultural sector and encourage investment in sustainable agriculture.

The projects include two for cultivating cucurbits and Omani garlic in the Kabara area of Ibri, each spanning 4.5 acres. Four projects are for date palm cultivation and production, also in Kabara and covering 4.5 acres each.

These investments are expected to support growth of the agricultural sector and encourage investors to participate in viable agricultural projects.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is collaborating with MHUP and private sector entities to develop plans for these projects with the objective of achieving food security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

These efforts align with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to boost the agricultural sector and ensure long-term food security.