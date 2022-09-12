The US Golden Visa (the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme) is now open to applicants out of the Middle East. To participate in the EB-5 programme, foreign nationals must invest $800,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the US and create at least ten full-time jobs for US persons. With an investment of $800,000, applicants can include their spouses and children under 21 years of age in a singular US Green Card application.

Given the investor-friendly changes implemented to the EB-5 programme by virtue of the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) in March this year, the EB-5 programme now has greater appeal to families looking to migrate to the US. The RIA reauthorised the EB-5 Regional Centre Programme, which allows entities designated by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to pool foreign investor capital for the purpose of satisfying the job creation requirements of the program, through the next five years. The regional centre investment route allows families to take advantage of a passive investment opportunity while simultaneously obtaining the benefits of the program, namely US residency and Green Cards.

With a US Green Card in hand, families can take advantage of living and working in the US and benefit from the stable political environment and strong economy of this great nation. The programme also unlocks various educational benefits and opportunities for families and their children, including but not limited to, free elementary to high school education for children, lower tuition fees for university students, higher acceptance rates into US institutions, and better career opportunities upon graduation. “The number one motivation in participating in the EB-5 programme for families out of the Middle East is the various benefits that the programme provides for their children,” said Shai Zamanian, legal director of The American Legal Centre, a top immigration consultancy with its headquarters based in Dubai.

Amongst the positive implementations of the RIA are greater protections for innocent investors, greater stability for existing EB-5 investors through the newly added grandfathering provisions, better oversight of regional centres by the US government, and concurrent filing which allows certain individuals to live and work in the US while they await the adjudication of their Green Card application. The team of US licensed lawyers at The American Legal Centre continues to host complimentary seminars in Dubai and the wider region to educate the market about the benefits of the EB-5 program. At their upcoming seminar, The American Legal Centre will discuss the positive changes implemented by the RIA. Furthermore, the team will be discussing the basics of the EB-5 programme, the latest legislative updates, and how investors can qualify to apply for the programme.

The American Legal Centre is hosting their next seminar on Saturday, September 17 at the Address Skyview in Downtown Dubai. The seminar will be divided into two sessions, one at 2:00 pm and another at 4:00 pm.

