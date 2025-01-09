RIYADH — Local vegetable production accounted for 80.6 percent of the total vegetable supply in the Kingdom.



The Agriculture and Fisheries Accounts publication for 2023, issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Wednesday, revealed that the reliance on local fruit production reached 63.7 percent of the total fruit supply, while 14.8 percent of the cereals supply was covered by locally available production for consumption.



The report also showed that the total value of local crop production in the Kingdom reached SR38.332 billion in 2023. Moreover, the total supply of fish amounted to 377,000 tons, with local production covering 56.9 percent, divided between marine fishing and fish farming. Fish imports constituted 43.1 percent, and the total value of fish production reached SR5.189 billion, averaging SR24,000 per ton of fish and fish products.



Marine fishing reached 19 percent compared to the reference period from 2000 to 2020. The results indicated that local cattle production contributed 67.4 percent of the total supply, while camel production accounted for 76 percent, at an average value of SR6,000 per head. The average value of local sheep and goat production stood at SR1,250 per head. Meanwhile, the livestock population grew, with goats showing the highest growth rate at 51.8 percent of the total livestock growth.



The Agriculture and Fisheries Accounts publication provides data on asset accounts and offers both quantitative and monetary information on plant, animal, and fishery resources in the Kingdom. It aims to organize data and analyze the relationship between the environment and economic activities related to agriculture and fisheries.

