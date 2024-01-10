H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, attended the launch of 1 Billion Followers Summit in its second edition, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 10th and 11th January.

The event is organised by the New Media Academy at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Sheikha Latifa said, “the UAE’s hosting of the first specialised summit for content creation, the largest of its kind in the world consolidates the national creative economy, develops the digital content ecosystem, and expands the scope of opportunities provided by this promising sector to content creators and innovators."

She added, “The event reflects the UAE leadership’s vision and directives in terms of supporting digital content creators, talented individuals, innovative initiatives, and investors in the creative industries, by providing the optimal environment to embrace, nurture and develop their projects, and empower them to develop and grow their potential, cementing the UAE’s position as a global capital for digital content creation.”

“We see growing response to the 1 Billion Followers Summit, with 7,000 participants in the 2nd edition, highlighting its rising significance on the content and media agenda, both regionally and globally. Among those taking part in the event, there are over 3,000 content creators followed by more than 1.6 billion people. The event also brings together 200 content production companies, 100 digital production agencies and 195 expert speakers presenting more than 100 inspiring speeches, panel discussions, workshops and interactive dialogues, contributing to the digital content industry which represents the future of creative and media content regionally and globally,” Sheikha Latifa concluded.

Sheikh Latifa attended a number of the activities held as part of the Summit, and met with a group of top influencers, content creators and investors in the creative industries.

Various Fields

The 1 Billion Followers Summit targets over 1 billion people around the world through meaningful messages, by hosting top influencers and content creators in various fields, including entertainment, sport, education, technology, gaming, esports, comedy, economy, tourism and others.

It brings together 7,000 participants including over 3,000 content creators and influencers followed by more than 1.6 billion people. Also taking part in the event are 200 media production companies, 100 digital production agencies, 100 CEOs and 195 speakers presenting more than 100 activities, including 15 inspiring speeches, 20 workshops, 25 panel discussions, 15 interactive dialogues, 4 debates and 20 different side events.

Success Stories, Inspirations

Offering a unique agenda of various activities, the 1 Billion Followers Summit aims to showcase exceptional talent, inspirational cases and top expertise in the field of digital content creation. The event also aims to introduce content creators to the latest trends and techniques in this field, and help them improve their skills.

The Summit’s agenda will discuss what drives new content creators’ influence across social media, current and future challenges including new media’s contribution to nation economies and the key skills required to ensure continuity across social media, among other themes.

Driving Creativity

Promising a wealth of experience and gains, the 1 Billion Followers Summit focuses on four main tracks that enable participants to drive creativity, make profits, advance their careers and expand their circle of contacts. These are the creative track “Get Creative” which targets emerging talent, the career development track “Get Ahead” for professional content creators, “Get Paid” which introduces content creators to the best strategies that can turn their content into a source of sustainable income, and the networking track “Get Together”.

The event offers a platform for experience and knowledge sharing, paving the way for further collaborations in the field of digital content and new media, which helps increase the sector’s contribution to sustainable development plans.

In its first edition, the 1 Billion Followers Summit attracted over 6,500 participants across more than 40 activities. It hosted more than 77 speakers, 200 CEOs and over 300 content creation companies and 100 international agencies from the sector.