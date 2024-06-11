Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in a range of fields.This came in a phone call His Highness the Amir held with Modi on Monday, during which His Highness expressed his congratulations to the Prime Minister on his party's victory in the general elections in India.His Highness the Amir and Narendra Modi also discussed latest regional and international developments.