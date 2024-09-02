KUWAIT CITY - In a significant move to enhance the quality of building materials in Kuwait, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Industry, has issued a new directive mandating that specific building materials must now carry the Kuwaiti Quality Mark to be approved for use.

The products affected by this decision include “Steel for concrete reinforcement -Part Two: Bars with protrusions,” “Solid concrete bricks,” “Technical specifications for building bricks - Part Four: Cellular concrete bricks,” and “Portland cement.” Decision No. 20/2024, was based on the recommendations made during the seventy-first meeting of the General Committee for Standardization, as well as other relevant ministerial decisions concerning the approval of technical regulations and Kuwaiti standard specifications.

Moreover, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reiterated its call for all companies and holders of commercial licenses to ensure they register the actual beneficiary through the commercial registry portal. This move is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and compliance within the business sector.

