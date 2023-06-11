KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait on Saturday urged European states to facilitate the granting of Schengen visas for Kuwaiti citizens.

The call was made by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who received at a luncheon, held upon instructions by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, European ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and charge d'affaires serving in Kuwait.

The minister, during the luncheon held at the ceremonies diwan at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, called upon the diplomats to act for easing off difficulties facing the Kuwaiti nationals seeking the Schengen visa, facilitate procedures to apply for the visa, set more dates and speed up paper work.

Sheikh Salem requested that the Schengen visa for the Kuwaiti citizens be valid for several years, lauding the missions' efforts for tackling the visa applications during the travel season and facilitating procedures for Kuwaitis traveling to the resorts in the European countries.

He expressed utter respect for these states' procedures and sovereignty with respect of issuing the visas.

